City crews work around the clock to restore trash pickup after winter storm

City departments continue to dig out from the snow and ice from last week, with crews working 12 to 16-hour shifts to clear paths for essential services.

WATCH: DPW crews work to restore trash pickup after storm DPW crews work to restore trash pickup after storm

Department of Public Works crews are cleaning up alleyways in Chinquapin Park to enable trash pickup. Workers are using Bobcats and front-end loaders to clear the accumulated snow and ice.

DPW workers said it would be a big help if neighbors would move their trash cans into their yards so crews can better clear out the alleyways.

Sean Chapman Sr., a DPW worker, explained the methodical approach crews are taking to restore services.

"We're just taking it one alley at a time. That's all. To clear out so the trash men get through and go from there. So they don't slip and hurt themselves," Chapman said.

Chapman said trash service should be restored in that neighborhood tomorrow.