CIAA tournament brings shoe giveaway, support to Baltimore elementary schools

BALTIMORE — The CIAA tournament is bringing more than basketball to Baltimore — it's also bringing support to students in need.

The conference and Samaritan's Feet International handed out shoes to students at Hilton Elementary in northwest Baltimore. Each student received a new pair of athletic shoes, a pair of socks, and a "hope note."

The CIAA and Samaritan's Feet handed out shoes, socks & hope notes to students at two Baltimore elementary schools CIAA tournament brings shoe giveaway to Baltimore schools

Mayor Brandon Scott said the community outreach is the best part of the tournament being held in Baltimore.

"Who doesn't need new shoes? We all know. You have kids, you know children go through shoes a lot, and sometimes when parents are struggling to have something like this can help lift up a child's confidence while providing them something they absolutely need," Scott said.

Hilton Elementary is not the only school getting a boost. The groups also placed a shoe locker stocked with 200 pairs of shoes at Lakewood Elementary to help students who come to school with improperly fitted or worn shoes.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.