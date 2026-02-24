CIAA Tournament brings food donations to Baltimore's Furley Elementary School

The CIAA Tournament is underway in downtown Baltimore, and in addition to the on-court action, the tournament is also bringing help to families throughout the city.

Workers with tournament sponsor Food Lion went to Furley Elementary School to pack and hand out 250 bags of food for kids and their families. A Food Lion spokesperson says a company goal is to nourish the towns and cities they serve.

"The associates that are in our stores, their kids go to these elementary schools and so when we think about these underserved communities, we get an opportunity to really sow where it matters," said Kristen Riley, Divisional Vice President at Food Lion.

More meals may be on the way for the Northeast Baltimore school. Tomorrow, a Furley Elementary employee will take part in a free throw competition where each basket equals 100 more meals for the school.

