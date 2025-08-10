Chase's Mondawmin Community Day provides school supplies, haircuts and health resources for Baltimore students

Kids will be heading back to class soon, and plenty of events are taking place to help make sure they are prepared.

Chase's Mondawmin Community Day took place Saturday at the Mondawmin Community Center on Liberty Heights Avenue.

The event featured live entertainment, giveaways, and haircuts for children to help families prepare for the upcoming school year.

"The opportunity to bring all these wonderful resources...health information resources..backpacks and school supplies...and then most importantly, through partnership with Infinite Legacy, and The Decision Project, information about organ tissue and eye donation," said a representative at the event.

The community day brought together multiple organizations to provide essential services and information to Baltimore families as the new academic year approaches.

