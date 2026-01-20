Chaps Pit Beef closes Tuesday after Baltimore location catches fire

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore treasure was damaged in a Monday evening fire.
Chaps Pit Beef on Mapleton Avenue, off Pulaski Highway, caught fire just before 7pm.
"Upon arrival, responding units encountered smoke and a small interior fire, which was quickly extinguished," Baltimore City Fire officials told WMAR-2 News in an email.
Luckily no one was injured.
However, according to the restaurant's Facebook Page, the damage forced Chaps to close early Monday and all-day Tuesday.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.