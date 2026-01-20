Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chaps Pit Beef closes Tuesday after Baltimore location catches fire

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore treasure was damaged in a Monday evening fire.

Chaps Pit Beef on Mapleton Avenue, off Pulaski Highway, caught fire just before 7pm.

"Upon arrival, responding units encountered smoke and a small interior fire, which was quickly extinguished," Baltimore City Fire officials told WMAR-2 News in an email.

Luckily no one was injured.

However, according to the restaurant's Facebook Page, the damage forced Chaps to close early Monday and all-day Tuesday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

