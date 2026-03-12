'Caught a Body': Baltimore mother charged after allegedly covering up daughter's role in officer assault

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore mother is facing charges after allegedly concealing evidence of an assault that occurred in Southwest Baltimore.

State's Attorney Ivan Bates, along with Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley, announced the charges filed against Yolanda Wilkes on Thursday.

On February 15, 2026, an officer responded to a call at a home in the 800 block of West Lombard Street for reports of armed individuals trying to break into the caller's house.

The officer arrived at the scene and pulled up next to a Kia sedan occupied by juveniles.

After the officer got out of his vehicle, the driver put the Kia in reverse and struck a parked vehicle.

The officer approached the Kia on foot and ordered the vehicle to stop and all occupants to exit.

The Kia reversed a second time, striking the officer and causing him to fall. That officer discharged his weapon once at the vehicle.

Police interviewed Wilkes, who is the mother of a 14-year-old girl allegedly connected to the assault.

Wilkes told police she was woken up just after midnight on February 15 by her daughter's friend, who brought the girl home. She said her daughter was bleeding from her hand and told police that her daughter said she had "messed up" and thought she "caught a body."

Wilkes said her daughter told her she had hit a police officer, that a friend had been driving and also made her drive, and that she hit parked cars while making a U-turn. She also said police shot at her.

Wilkes told police that her daughter was wearing a yellow and black jacket during the incident, which she discarded because she could not get a blood stain off of it. She also said that while doing laundry, she found a fired projectile from the coat.

That projectile, according to Wilkes, was given to her daughter's father, who was supposed to turn it in to police.

Photos of Wilkes' daughter's injured arm were also given to police, including photos of the projectile and jacket.

Detectives initially tried contacting the father multiple times to recover the projectile, but were unsuccessful.

After finally speaking with him, the father told police he didn't know what they were talking about and was uncooperative. Police went to the father's address, but it appeared to be a vacant home.

Wilkes told police she put her daughter's blood-stained coat in a blue dumpster at a church parking lot near her home. It was never recovered.

Wilkes took her daughter to Sinai Hospital for treatment, telling medical personnel that her injuries were sustained after falling from a scooter.

The daughter, along with two 14-year-old boys, was arrested in connection with the incident.

“Attempting to cover up a crime—especially when it involves the actions of a juvenile—only compounds the harm done and undermines the integrity of our justice system,” said State’s Attorney Ivan Bates. “When the people entrusted with guiding the next generation allegedly destroy evidence and attempt to evade accountability, it hinders law enforcement’s ability to deliver justice and ensure public safety. No one is above the law, and anyone who attempts to interfere with the course of justice will be held responsible for their actions.”

"Attempting to cover up a violent crime like this hurts everyone: the young people who are shielded from accountability; the officers and prosecutors hindered from doing their jobs; and most importantly, the victims, who deserve justice,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. “This parent failed in their duty to their child and their community, and they should face the consequences for that.”

“This case is deeply troubling. Not only was a Baltimore police officer struck by a vehicle, but an adult is alleged to have attempted to conceal evidence and mislead investigators,” said the Police Commissioner Richard Worley. “Crimes involving juveniles are up this year, and without accountability we are putting lives at risk and destabilizing communities. Parents and guardians must play a critical role in addressing this behavior, and together we must ensure our young people are guided toward opportunities—not the criminal justice system.”

Wilkes faces a maximum penalty of 11 years in prison if found guilty of all charges, according to the State's Attorney's Office.