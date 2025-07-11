Car crashes into Motor House entrance days before Baltimore Arts Realty Corporation's fundraising season

A car crashed into the front entrance of Motor House just two days before the start of their summer fundraising season, adding new urgency to Baltimore Arts Realty Corporation's (BARCO) annual fundraising efforts.

BARCO, a non-profit arts real estate developer, is celebrating ten years of creating safe spaces for artists in Baltimore.

This year, they're hoping to raise $20,000 to support their ongoing work and to help repair the damaged entrance at Motor House.

Tori Martin, Program Director at BARCO, says the organization is taking the unexpected incident in stride.

"Any non-profit will tell you that funding is always a big struggle and nobody, I mean you can plan for the unexpected all the time. But the degree of that unexpected varies. And let me tell you, a car running through your building is not very cheap, and not very expected," said Martin.

Despite the setback, BARCO is moving forward with its fundraising season. The top 75 donors will receive access to a special VIP party scheduled for October 15.

Those interested in supporting BARCO's mission can purchase tickets to any of their events online.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

