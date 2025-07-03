Brooklyn Day shooting anniversary: Community transforms tragedy into celebration of life

BALTIMORE — Today marks two years since the Brooklyn Day mass shooting that claimed the lives of two young people and left 28 others wounded.

The community gathered at Sawmill Creek Park to transform a day of tragedy into a celebration of life with "Aaliyah Day," honoring one of the victims, Aaliyah Gonzalez.

Kylis Fabemi was also killed in the 2022 mass shooting that shocked the Baltimore community.

Krystal Gonzalez, Aaliyah's mother, started the commemorative day last year as a way to remember her daughter while supporting others affected by gun violence.

"You'll hear me say survivor mom often because that's how I identify many parents who have lost their children to gun violence and still have to live through that experience. So we are survivors," said Gonzalez.

The event is organized through Gonzalez's organization, Redirecting Our Culture, which provides services to survivors of gun violence.

Gonzalez hopes to expand Aaliyah Day each year, with plans to eventually transform it into a field day for the entire community.

