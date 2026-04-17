BPD searching for group of women in connection to Federal Hill homicide

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police are searching for a group women in connection to a Federal Hill homicide.

On April 5, around 2:37 a.m., Brandon Long was shot and killed in the 200 block of Key Highway.

Baltimore Police have released a video of a group of women they hope to identify.

Baltimore Police need your help. On April 5, 2026, at approximately 2:37 AM, Mr. Brandon Long was shot and killed in the 200 block of Key Highway. The Baltimore Police Department's Homicide Unit is actively investigating this case and seeking the community's assistance. Anyone… pic.twitter.com/bjQBz1aEfH — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) April 17, 2026

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore police or Metro Crime Stoppers.