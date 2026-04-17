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BPD searching for group of women in connection to Federal Hill homicide

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Baltimore Police Department
Screenshot 2026-04-17 at 1.40.21 PM.png
Posted

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police are searching for a group women in connection to a Federal Hill homicide.

On April 5, around 2:37 a.m., Brandon Long was shot and killed in the 200 block of Key Highway.

Baltimore Police have released a video of a group of women they hope to identify.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore police or Metro Crime Stoppers.

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