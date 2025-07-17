BPD officer found guilty of assaulting daughter in domestic dispute

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore Police Officer was found guilty of second-degree assault of his four-year-old daughter.

Christian Allen faces 10 years and/or a $5,000 fine at sentencing.

This stems from an incident on January 26 when police responded to the 1700 block of Bank Street in reference to a domestic-related assault.

Officers learned the incident occurred following a verbal dispute between Allen and his wife. Charging documents say this is because Allen didn't want to take their youngest child to the hospital for a cough and fever.

His wife said she would record him refusing to take their child to the hospital. Angry, Allen snatched the phone and launched it down the hallway.

By doing this, he unknowingly hit his four-year-old daughter with the phone. Allen's wife wanted to take their daughter to the hospital, but again Allen rejected the idea.

Charging documents say his wife got her phone back and called police.

Medical personnel was requested and it was determined the four-year-old had a clavicle fracture.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 2025.