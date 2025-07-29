BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are asking the public for assistance in finding the man in this video.

WATCH: BPD are looking for this man in connection to a shooting BPD need help to identify this man in connection to a West Baltimore shooting

Authorities believe he is connected to a shooting which occurred in the 2300 block of North Fulton Avenue on July 12th.

There is a cash reward of up to $4,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Western District Detectives at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.