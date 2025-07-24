BPD: Man found dead inside crashed vehicle on I-83 was murdered

BALTIMORE — A man discovered dead last weekend inside a crashed vehicle in Baltimore County was murdered, police say.

Travon Booth, 41, was found July 19 on the northbound side of I-83 at Ruxton Road.

The Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death homicide caused by multiple blunt force injuries.

While details remain limited, investigators believe the series of events leading to Booth's killing began in the 1100 block of W. Northern Parkway in Baltimore City.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.