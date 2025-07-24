Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore City

Actions

BPD: Man found dead inside crashed vehicle on I-83 was murdered

Bullets.png
Stock Photo
Bullets.png
Posted

BALTIMORE — A man discovered dead last weekend inside a crashed vehicle in Baltimore County was murdered, police say.

Travon Booth, 41, was found July 19 on the northbound side of I-83 at Ruxton Road.

The Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death homicide caused by multiple blunt force injuries.

While details remain limited, investigators believe the series of events leading to Booth's killing began in the 1100 block of W. Northern Parkway in Baltimore City.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR