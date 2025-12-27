BPD investigating double shooting that left one man dead, another critically wounded

BALTIMORE — Two men were shot in the Gay Street neighborhood on Friday night, according to the Baltimore City Police Department.

Authorities say the shooting occurred in the 1400 block of East Madison Street.

Officers found the victims, a 57-year-old and a 34-year-old, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The 34-year-old succumbed to his injuries at an area hospital, police say. The 57-year-old is listed in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact detectives at 410-396-2100.