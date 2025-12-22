Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
BPD detective unintentionally struck by patrol car while pursuing suspect in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore Police detective was injured Monday after being struck by a patrol car.

Officials say around 5:30 p.m., the detective was pursuing a suspect in the 5600 block of York Road when he was unintentionally struck by the patrol car.

That officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is reported to be stable at this time.

No further information was available, per police.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*

