Boys' Latin hosts 10th annual Yoga Night to promote healthy relationships during awareness month

BALTIMORE — Boys' Latin School hosted its 10th annual Yoga Night as part of Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, combining fitness with education about healthy relationships.

The event was organized by the school's One Love Club, which partners with the One Love Foundation to educate teenagers about dating violence prevention.

"This is our Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, so it's good we can get some fitness in and we can promote healthy relationships all better together," said senior Jack Rubenstein.

The yoga event brought together students from multiple schools, with Boys' Latin partnering with Roland Park Country School and Notre Dame Prep for the collaborative program.

The One Love Foundation works directly with schools nationwide to provide education and resources about recognizing and preventing dating violence among teenagers.

The annual event demonstrates how schools are incorporating wellness activities with important social education, using fitness as a platform to discuss healthy relationship dynamics.

