Bolton Hill water fountains shut off after dogs experience electric shock

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City firefighters have roped off a water fountain in the Bolton Hill neighborhood due to a malfunction.

Residents told officials several dogs entered the fountain, located in the 300 block of N. Lanvale Street, and showed signs of shock. The dogs then got out of the fountain.

No affected dogs or owners were on site when fire crews arrived.

Officials say no residents reported coming in contact with the fountain.

The fountain was roped off for safety.

When BGE arrived on the scene, the electricity was turned off to both fountains in the area.

This incident remains under investigation.

