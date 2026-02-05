Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
24  WX Alerts
NewsRegionBaltimore City

Actions

Bodycam footage shows man pulling out gun after officers wrestle him to ground

Screenshot 2026-02-05 at 3.58.52 PM.png
Baltimore Police Department
Screenshot 2026-02-05 at 3.58.52 PM.png
Posted

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police have released body camera footage from a fatal shooting in Southeast Baltimore two weeks ago.

Officers were called out to Bank Street in Highlandtown around 9 p.m., for reports of an armed man threatening a person.

Police found the suspect on a bike along Eastern Avenue. The man tried to get away but officers tackled him to the ground.

In the body camera footage, the suspect grabs a gun firing a shot as the officers are wrestling with him on the ground.

One officer is reaching for the suspect's hand to put him in handcuffs and the suspect fires a shot.

This prompted several officers to fire at him.

The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene.

To watch the footage, click here.

Be warned, the video is graphic.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR