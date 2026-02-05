Bodycam footage shows man pulling out gun after officers wrestle him to ground

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police have released body camera footage from a fatal shooting in Southeast Baltimore two weeks ago.

Officers were called out to Bank Street in Highlandtown around 9 p.m., for reports of an armed man threatening a person.

Police found the suspect on a bike along Eastern Avenue. The man tried to get away but officers tackled him to the ground.

In the body camera footage, the suspect grabs a gun firing a shot as the officers are wrestling with him on the ground.

One officer is reaching for the suspect's hand to put him in handcuffs and the suspect fires a shot.

This prompted several officers to fire at him.

The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene.

To watch the footage, click here.

Be warned, the video is graphic.