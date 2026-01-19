Body cam footage shows Baltimore Police rescuing family from house fire

BALTIMORE — Body camera footage captured the moment Baltimore City Police officers rescued a family from their burning home.

Officials say officers responded to a fire at the 2200 block of Wilkens Avenue at 3:41 a.m.

Officers on scene contacted Baltimore City Fire as the flames spread to an adjacent vacant storefront.

The footage begins from Officer Elmera's perspective, showing him arriving at the scene, quickly exiting his police vehicle, and running toward the home.

He can be heard asking another officer, "Anybody up there? Where? Where? Where are they?"

Officer Elmera then reached the back of the home and helped a woman and her dog escape.

The footage shows Officer Causion assisting another officer with evacuating additional individuals from the home.

Officer Elmera is then seen running upstairs to help an elderly woman get downstairs and out of the house, though he needed additional assistance.

Sergeant Holt then helped carry the woman down the stairs and out of the home.

Officials say Officer Elmera experienced difficulty breathing due to smoke inhalation and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

BPD officers successfully evacuated all residents and got them to safety.

Both buildings sustained significant damage, with repair costs estimated at around $30,000, according to Baltimore City Fire Captain J. Smith.

Police say there were no signs of arson.

The full video can be viewed below: