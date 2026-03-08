Block Angels nonprofit feeds nearly 200 Baltimoreans monthly with no outside sponsors or funding

BALTIMORE — A determined grassroots group is taking bold action to uplift the Baltimore community.

KJ Simpson Block Angels nonprofit feeds nearly 200 Baltimoreans every month

The Block Angels is a nonprofit organization started by family and friends who want to make a difference in their community.

Once or twice a month, they come together to cook, organize, and distribute meals to members of the Baltimore community who may be struggling.

The group feeds just shy of 200 people without any large sponsors or outside funding.

This afternoon, they held an event on East Monument Street.

Brandy Woods, CEO and Visionary of Block Angels, described the group's monthly initiative.

"Every month we have an initiative called feed the streets where we post up here, and we come out, and we chop it up, share some love with the community, and build some relationships and feed the people some good food for the soul," Woods said.

Beyond feeding the community, the Block Angels also sponsor prom experiences for students who otherwise might miss out and provide scholarships for young people pursuing college.

The group says they are looking for partners to help expand their reach.

