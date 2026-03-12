Blast players deliver hundreds of teddy bears to Ronald McDonald House in Baltimore

Baltimore Blast players made a special delivery Wednesday evening, bringing hundreds of stuffed animals to the Ronald McDonald House in Baltimore.

The donations came from the team's first-ever teddy bear toss.

During halftime of the February 14th Valentine's Day game at SECU Arena, fans tossed hundreds of teddy bears onto the field.

Those bears are now in the hands of children and families staying at Ronald McDonald House Charities Maryland.

Blast goalkeeper Julian Rodriguez says moments like these can be emotional, especially after meeting a young soccer player who can no longer play due to illness.

"I would have never thought I would be put in the position where someone looks at me as an idol or a role model — so I have to make sure I'm doing a good job on that part," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez adds that connecting with the community is just as important as what happens on the field.

