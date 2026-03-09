"Birdland Kosher" stand to open at Oriole Park for the 2026 season

BALTIMORE, Md. — Kosher food is coming back to Camden Yards for the 2026 baseball season.

The Orioles announced on Monday that the "Birdland Kosher" concessions stand will be certified by the Star-K, a local kosher certification organization.

The new stand will serve gameday classics, like hot dogs, chicken nuggets, soft pretzels, and chocolate chip cookies, along with kosher classics, such as potato knishes and hot pastrami sandwiches on rye.

It will be closed on Fridays, Saturdays, and Yom Kippur (Sept. 20—21) and the April 1 home game, with Passover beginning at sundown that evening. Otherwise, it will be open for all game days.

You can check it out near section 83, between Gates E and F.