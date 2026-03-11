Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bilal Abdullah's family calls for criminal charges against Baltimore officer in fatal shooting

WMAR
The family of Bilal Abdullah, a man shot and killed by Baltimore City Police, is calling for criminal charges against the officer involved in his death.

Abdullah was shot and killed on June 17 at Lauren and Pennsylvania Avenue. Body camera footage shows that during a struggle with officers, Abdullah pulled a gun from his bag, fired it, dropped it, then picked it up and raised it again.

While Abdullah fired 3 rounds, police fired more than 30.

Abdullah's family and their attorney held a press conference, announcing they have filed a civil lawsuit. The suit includes 5 counts, among them wrongful death, battery, and violations of constitutional rights.

The brother of Bilal Abdullah, Taj Abdullah, said, "Our biggest issue is this — we want the public to know that the probable cause and the reason for them approaching these black men has yet to be received, has yet to be confirmed. We got zero evidence to prove what they're saying is true."

The family says the same officer was also involved in the shooting death of Dwight Hawkins last month. Two officers fired 17 shots at Hawkins following a foot chase in which police suspected he had a gun.

