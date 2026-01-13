Bicentennial America's Freedom Train locomotive restored at Baltimore museum

BALTIMORE — America's 250th celebration kicked off in grand style Monday at the B&O Railroad Museum in southwest Baltimore with the restoration of America's Freedom Train.

Nearly 50 years ago, the American Freedom Train rolled across America, carrying symbols of our nation's history to millions of Americans and celebrating the country's bicentennial. Now, the locomotive for American Freedom Train Number One has been fully restored at the B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore, launching a year-long celebration leading to America's 250th anniversary.

"I was filled with pride, appreciation, great memories of the people with whom I worked on this locomotive from 1975 through 1979. It's just brought a tear to my eye to see her looking great again," Stephen Wickersham said.

Wickersham dropped out of college to ride the rails when he heard about the Freedom Train in April 1974. It started a 42-year career in railroading.

"The opportunity to have a job on a great big locomotive touring all over the country, being with people all over the country, was too wonderful to resist. You know, I'm a kid with an appetite for big toys and the steam engine is the ultimate big toy," Wickersham said.

This locomotive was one of three that, in 1975 and 1976, powered a traveling bicentennial exhibition with more than 500 pieces of Americana, including George Washington's copy of the Constitution. Seven million people in 138 cities in 48 states visited the train.

"The thing that was so cool about this locomotive, which has a strong tie and deep roots with Baltimore. We brought the locomotive out from Curtis Bay and took it to the Riverside Roundhouse at Locust Point in 1975 and something close to 200 Baltimoreans volunteered to help bring it back into service for use on the American Freedom Train," Wickersham said.

Wickersham is the last surviving member of the original Freedom Train crew. He was joined by three other employees who worked on the train at the unveiling of the restored locomotive.

"It's just a point of pride. Also, this locomotive is so important because it bridges two anniversaries. It bridges the 250th anniversary of the United States and it bridges the 200th anniversary of the American railroad next year, 2027," said Kris Hoellen, executive director of the B&O Railroad Musuem.

The six-month cosmetic restoration began last summer. Visitors can now see the restored engine in all its bicentennial glory during regular museum hours.

