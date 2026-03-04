BGE temporarily halts work on Port Covington transmission lines, amid pressure from State Senate President

BALTIMORE — BGE says it will temporarily pause work on a future transmission line through Port Covington at Baltimore Peninsula.

The move comes amid pressure from Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson, who recently called for greater oversight and scrutiny of BGE's project approvals process.

Ferguson claims the Port Covington project could cost five times its original estimate, adding fear to already sky rocketing energy prices.

RELATED: Senate President wants greater scrutiny for BGE projects as Baltimore Peninsula costs surges

The project includes the Greene Street to Port Covington transmission line, the Port Covington substation, and the Westport to Port Covington transmission line.

BGE called the projects essential to improving the area's outdated power infrastructure.

"To be clear, this project does more than accommodate load growth; it also addresses reliability risk from critical transmission and distribution infrastructure that dates back to the 1950s," BGE said in a statement. "That risk grows each day this aging equipment stays on the system."

Ferguson reacted to the news, saying on X (formerly Twitter), "this decision is what happens when neighborhoods and elected officials organize to hold utility companies accountable to the customers they serve, ensuring projects are cost-effective, truly justified based on grid reliability, and minimally disruptive to our City’s residents."

For their part BGE thanked Ferguson for his input, vowing further community engagement before continuing the project.

"This pause does not change the underlying reliability needs in this part of the city, but it is a deliberate step that allows us to deepen engagement with local residents and community leaders, incorporate any updated development plans from Baltimore Peninsula’s new ownership, and thoughtfully review recommendations raised by Senate President Ferguson," BGE said.

BGE did not indicate if or when it will resume work on the transmission lines.