BGE announces upcoming layoffs to workforce

BALTIMORE — BGE announced Wednesday that layoffs are coming to its workforce.

"These decisions are never easy, but they are necessary to strengthen BGE's long-term ability to serve our customers and advance our commitment to affordability and reliability," a BGE spokesperson said.

The company will continue supporting employees and customers through this transition.

“We do not take this decision lightly and recognize that it affects people's lives. What has always made BGE special is our people - the way we show up for one another, for our customers, and for our community. This is a difficult moment, but I’m confident in our ability to come together and continue to deliver on our purpose,” said BGE President and CEO Tamla Olivier.