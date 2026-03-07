Barricade situation reported in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A barricade situation is currently going on in Northeast Baltimore, a spokesperson told WMAR-2 News.

Officers are on the scene in the 3000 block of Pinewood Avenue.

According to police, a man is experiencing a mental health crisis and has barricaded himself inside his home.

Baltimore Police's crisis response, negotiators, and SWAT are on the scene at this time.

Residents are asked to avoid the area and remain indoors at this time.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*