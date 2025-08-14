Bark Social in Canton reopens under new ownership after bankruptcy closure, welcomes back dogs and owners

Bark Social in Canton is back open... months after it abruptly closed in November.

WATCH: Bark Social in Canton reopens months after bankruptcy closure, celebrates with weekend events

The popular hybrid dog park, doggie daycare, and bar shut down after entering bankruptcy when financing fell through.

Now under new ownership, the business is welcoming the community back with special events.

Customers say they're happy to be back, and their dogs are, too.

"My dog is not very good on leash. She likes to just lay down and not do anything, so it's like trying to take a 100 pound dog on a walk who doesn't want to walk is not easy, but I bring her here and she runs around and she sees her dog friends and it's definitely good for her," said a customer.

Bark Social's first full day back is today, followed by the grand opening party tomorrow with yappy hours, tap takeovers, and raffle giveaways.

Bark Social will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

