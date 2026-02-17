BARCS welcomes over 60 reptiles via emergency transfer after owner passes away

UPDATE: BARCS announced Tuesday evening that several local reptile rescue partners stepped up and have taken over care for the reptiles. All donations made to support the reptiles will fully cover initial costs related to intake, examinations, and immediate medical care for the animals, per BARCS.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) has welcomed 65 reptiles through an emergency transfer following the tragic death of their owner.

The diverse group of animals—including snakes, lizards, turtles, and tortoises—arrived Tuesday morning, presenting a unique challenge for the shelter that typically houses cats and dogs.

BARCS responded with creativity to accommodate the unexpected arrivals. The shelter's wildlife room quickly reached capacity, prompting staff to convert free-roam cat rooms into temporary reptile habitats, ensuring each animal has a safe environment.

Despite these innovative solutions, BARCS is seeking community support to properly care for the reptiles. The shelter has identified several critical supplies needed:

• Tubs (underbed storage size)

• Heating elements

• Thermostats

• Hiding places

• Substrate

• Other specialized reptile supplies

All donations must be given directly to BARCS. For those uncertain about specific reptile care requirements, monetary donations can be made through the shelter's website.