BARCS waives adoption fees for Black Friday event to combat overcrowding

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore animal shelter hoped Black Friday shoppers would consider a different kind of deal Friday, offering free pet adoptions to help address severe overcrowding.

BARCS - the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter - waived all adoption fees for their Black "Furiday" event. The shelter has been facing severe overcrowding and hoped more animals would find forever homes just in time for the holidays.

The parking lot was packed earlier Friday with families looking to add a new member to their household.

A mother and daughter came out after adopting a dog last year, seeking companionship for their current pet.

"We adopted a dog last December, and she's a little bit lonely, so we were looking for a friend for her," the mother said.

BARCS says Friday's event gave families a unique chance to meet adoptable pets, and they hope it helped clear much-needed space in the shelter.

