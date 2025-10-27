BARCS raises over $400,000 at 21st annual BARCStoberfest fundraiser in Patterson Park

The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter exceeded its fundraising goal at its biggest annual event, raising more than $400,000 at the 21st annual BARCStoberfest held Saturday at Patterson Park.

WATCH: BARCS exceeds fundraising goal at annual BARCStoberfest event BARCS exceeds fundraising goal at annual BARCStoberfest event

The organization had set a goal to raise $375,000 for the event, which featured a 5K run, pet parade, and family-friendly festival complete with food trucks, face painters, and a pet costume contest.

BARCS cares for thousands of homeless dogs, cats, and other animals each year, relying on community support to continue its mission.

"It's about bringing the community together to save lives, to continue to provide the care to all these animals to find placement for all of them, and it really does take all of us to do that," a BARCS representative said. "It's not something that we can do on our own. And so doing events like this gives everyone a chance to come out and enjoy what we're doing and what we're working toward."

The successful fundraiser will help BARCS continue providing care and finding homes for animals in need throughout the Baltimore area.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.