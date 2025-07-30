Baltimore's 'Rock the Block' events bring resources and entertainment to neighborhoods throughout summer

BALTIMORE — It's part block party, part resource fair... and it's happening across Baltimore this summer.

On behalf of Mayor Brandon Scott, city agencies are teaming up to bring job opportunities, housing help, and support services directly to neighborhoods - all for free.

It's part of the Mayor's summer youth engagement strategy, aimed at providing events for young people to have fun while staying safe.

"Our mayor is a son of Baltimore and he understands everything that most Baltimoreans go through. So this is the opportunity to bring some hope into the community by providing those supports and opportunities for residents to take advantage of," said Singletary.

Rashad Singletary, Director of Community Affairs for the Mayor's Office, emphasized the importance of bringing these resources directly to residents.

The next Rock the Block is scheduled for Tuesday, August 5th.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.