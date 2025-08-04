Baltimore's North Bend Elementary-Middle School receives $45,000 security upgrade after previous break-ins

North Bend Elementary-Middle School in Baltimore City is now better protected thanks to a significant security enhancement valued at $45,000.

The upgrade comes courtesy of Convergint, a security solutions company that provided the surveillance technology through their "Step Up for Schools" initiative.

Since 2018, the program has assisted more than 100 schools nationwide with similar security improvements.

"About 85% of all crime, and specifically any active shooter event, starts in the parking lot. So that's one of the reasons we're pushing security out to the perimeter—to be able to see things and respond before the threat would hit the school," said a Convergint representative.

School officials note that the timing of this security enhancement is particularly important following break-ins last year that left families feeling unsafe about the school environment.

The current installation represents just the first phase of planned security improvements. Convergint has indicated they may add weapons detection technology to the school in future phases of the project.

