Baltimore's Charm City cleanup initiative shows major progress with nearly 1,600 areas cleared

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's "Charm City Cleanup" initiative is already making a difference, according to Mayor Brandon Scott, with significant progress reported after just four weeks of implementation.

The comprehensive cleanup effort has cleared nearly 1,600 areas of trash and debris, filled potholes, removed nearly 300 graffiti tags, and cleaned up vacant lots across the city.

So far, the effort has reached 47 neighborhoods, from Belair-Edison to Westport.

"This is the most comprehensive, coordinated cleanup effort that the city has seen in a long time. We launched this program with clear goals, restore pride in the city," said Scott. "And to deliver real results, block by block, neighborhood by neighborhood."

City leaders have also launched a public dashboard to track cleanup progress in real time, allowing residents to see the impact of the initiative in their communities.

As the effort expands to more neighborhoods, officials are calling on volunteers to join the cleanup efforts.

