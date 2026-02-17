Baltimore's AFRAM Festival celebrates 50 years with Charlie Wilson, Mario headlining

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's AFRAM Festival is celebrating 50 years with a star-studded lineup for the three-day Juneteenth weekend celebration at Druid Hill Park.

Mayor Brandon Scott announced the lineup, which includes headliners Charlie Wilson, Baltimore native Mario, The LOX, and Havre de Grace's Ultra Naté. More artists are expected to be announced.

The festival runs June 19 through 21, and as always, admission is free.

