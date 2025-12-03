Baltimore will soon see driverless taxis taking to the roadway

BALTIMORE — Baltimore is about to join other major U.S. cities offering driverless taxis.

Waymo, formerly known as the Google Self-Driving Car Project, announced Wednesday it would bring its fully autonomous ride-hailing service to Charm City.

The company said it would begin manual driving this week in preparation for its official roll-out in the future.

While Waymo is already in five cities, they will also soon be in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Tampa, New Orleans, Miami, Washington, D.C., Dallas, Denver, Seattle, Nashville, San Diego, Las Vegas, Detroit, Houston, Orlando, and San Antonio.

To ensure safety, the company says it will be in talks with first responders, and local and state officials.