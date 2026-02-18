Baltimore Water Taxi to change hours, expand route starting next month

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Water Taxi routes will expand service starting next month, with a new stop and modified schedules designed to better serve commuters and visitors.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced that beginning March 2, 2026, the Harbor Connector Route 2 will extend service to Maritime Park in Fells Point. The expanded route will now include three stops: Canton Waterfront Park, Locust Point, and the new Maritime Park location.

With this expansion, Harbor Connector Route 2 will transition to "peak service" operations, running Monday through Friday from 7:15 a.m. to 11:25 a.m. and again from 3:50 p.m. to 8 p.m.

During morning hours, boats will travel from Canton Waterfront Park to Locust Point, then to Maritime Park, and back to Canton on a 45-minute schedule. The route will reverse direction during afternoon and evening service hours.

The Route 2 expansion will operate using the current fleet and existing budget, ensuring no additional costs to the city.

"Baltimore's harbor is one of our city's greatest assets," said Department of Transportation Director Veronica McBeth. "The Harbor Connector enhances the waterfront experience by providing a free, convenient way to travel across the harbor, all while supporting a cleaner and more sustainable transportation system."

Additionally, starting March 2, Harbor Connector Route 3 will modify its service hours. The route will operate weekdays from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. with boats departing every 15 minutes.

