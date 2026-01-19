Baltimore volunteers honor Martin Luther King Jr. with day of service

Our nation honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Several groups helped out those in need as part of the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service.

The United Way of Central Maryland had volunteers do a little bit of everything. Some packed food supplies for families. Others made gifts for veterans, packed up books for the United Way Family Center or put together housing supplies for seniors.

It wasn't just adults either. Kids showed up to help as well.

"For our family centers, the kids are stuffing animals and they're going to take those stuffed animals and put it into a bag with a little book and then we're going to give those to the families in our family centers. Our family centers are programs that run out of the high schools for teen moms, so it's just a little gift for those kids," a volunteer said.

Organizers say it's important for kids to get into volunteering at a young age so they see what it means to give back to their community.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."