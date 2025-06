BALTIMORE — The Veteran Affairs Medical Center in Baltimore is in search of a missing patient.

VA officials say the 68-year-old man wandered out of the hospital around 2:30pm Sunday, near Baltimore and Howard Streets.

Medical staff worries he could be confused and disoriented.

Here's a picture. He's about 6 feet and 212 pounds.

VA Medical Center in Baltimore

At the time, he was wearing thin gray sweatpants, a gray shirt, white undershirt, and black Nike slides.

If seen please call 410-605-7300 or dial 911.