Baltimore suspends Tuesday trash pickup, shifts collection locations due to icy alley conditions

BALTIMORE — Due to the snowstorm, icy conditions, and forecasted freezing temperatures, the Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW) is implementing a temporary shift in trash and recycling operations beginning Tuesday, January 27, 2027, to protect public safety and maintain essential services.

DPW anticipates that many alleys will be impassable due to snow and ice buildup, requiring operational adjustments to ensure crews can safely access neighborhoods and continue trash collection.

Residents who receive alley trash collection and whose normal pickup day is Wednesday through Friday are asked to move their trash to the end of the alley or to the front of their home to ensure continued access for collection crews.

Residents are also asked to be careful not to block alleys so emergency vehicles, neighbors, and service crews can pass safely.

Service updates include:



Tuesday trash pickups will be suspended, with a make-up day scheduled on Saturday (as if it were a holiday)

Recycling collection is suspended for the remainder of the week.

Trash collection schedule will resume on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, with adjustments to pickup locations.

Trash collection will NOT occur via alleys. Residents are asked to bring their trash cans to the ends of the alleys or to the front of their residences. Please be mindful not block alleyways so neighbors, service crews, and emergency vehicles can continue to move through safely.

Residents are encouraged to work together with neighbors, especially those who may need assistance moving trash, to help keep neighborhoods clean and accessible.

If a trash pickup is missed, residents should call 311 or submit a service request online or through the BMORE Alert mobile application to notify the City, and DPW crews will return to remove the trash.

The Department of Public Works (DPW) will continue providing real-time updates and service alerts through official communication channels.