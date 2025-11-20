Baltimore students successfully advocate to save turkey from Thanksgiving dinner

BALTIMORE — Students at William Paca Elementary School in Baltimore City turned into passionate advocates this week, using their voices to save a turkey named Tom from becoming someone's Thanksgiving dinner.

The elementary school students wrote speeches making their case to spare Tom the Turkey, presenting compelling arguments for why the bird deserved to live.

"He deserves to live happy and great kids farm farm and teach kids about food and farming. He should have the same opportunity to spend time with his family this Thanksgiving," one student said during their presentation.

After hearing the heartfelt speeches from the students, Tom was officially pardoned and spared just in time for Thanksgiving.

The advocacy effort demonstrates how young students can use their voices to make a difference and shows their understanding of compassion and family values during the holiday season.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.