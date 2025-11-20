Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore City

Actions

Baltimore students successfully advocate to save turkey from Thanksgiving dinner

William Paca Elementary pupils write compelling arguments for turkey pardon
Students save Tom the Turkey with speeches
Lenny Rice
Students save Tom the Turkey with speeches
Students save Tom the Turkey with speeches
Posted

BALTIMORE — Students at William Paca Elementary School in Baltimore City turned into passionate advocates this week, using their voices to save a turkey named Tom from becoming someone's Thanksgiving dinner.

WATCH: Students save Tom the Turkey with speeches

Students save Tom the Turkey with speeches

The elementary school students wrote speeches making their case to spare Tom the Turkey, presenting compelling arguments for why the bird deserved to live.

"He deserves to live happy and great kids farm farm and teach kids about food and farming. He should have the same opportunity to spend time with his family this Thanksgiving," one student said during their presentation.

After hearing the heartfelt speeches from the students, Tom was officially pardoned and spared just in time for Thanksgiving.

The advocacy effort demonstrates how young students can use their voices to make a difference and shows their understanding of compassion and family values during the holiday season.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR