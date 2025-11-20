Baltimore students spread holiday cheer with charity snow globe competition.

WATCH: Students create snow globes for Baltimore charities Students create snow globes for Baltimore charities

Students across Baltimore are combining creativity with community service through a unique holiday fundraising event that benefits local nonprofits.

Cross Keys in Baltimore hosted the second annual "Gifting Back to Baltimore" event, bringing together local schools and nonprofits for a festive competition with a charitable purpose.

Students from 14 schools created holiday snow globes, with each design reflecting their school while supporting a local charity of their choice.

One student leader explained the impact of participating in the event and supporting Share Baby, a Baltimore-based nonprofit.

"It's been such a great opportunity for me to be able to work on the Snow Globe along with multiple other student leaders. Share Baby is a nonprofit organization based in Baltimore that makes sure babies and young children have the most basic essentials," the student said.

Visitors to the event voted for their favorite snow globes, with the top schools winning donations to their chosen nonprofits.

The competition demonstrates how students can engage in meaningful community service while showcasing their creativity and school spirit during the holiday season.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

