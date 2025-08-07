Baltimore Students Receive Laptops to Support College Success Through Building Steps Program

Some graduating seniors in Baltimore City are heading off to college with a critical tool in hand — a brand-new laptop, courtesy of Building Steps and partner Ciena Technologies.

The giveaway is designed to equip students for success, both academically and emotionally, as they begin their college journey.

"I think the resources, not just physical like the laptop, but also the mental, emotional, and the advising resources - which we get - help us succeed as college students," said Darius Kogah, a graduating senior.

Darius is heading to Duke University to study computer science and physics. He says the program opened doors his high school couldn't — from field trips to exposure to STEM careers — and solidified his dreams for the future.

