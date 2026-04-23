Baltimore students explore healthcare careers at Saint Agnes Hospital

BALTIMORE — It was 'Bring Your Child to Work Day' at Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.

Baltimore City students got a hands-on look at healthcare careers.

They explored different departments, looked at blood cells under a microscope, and tried out medical equipment.

A senior at Forest Park High School joined his mom at work and is already planning a future in healthcare.

"Her accomplishing all her goals makes me wanna do that myself as well. Like she recently just got her promotion like last summer I think, so it just gives me a drive to like, 'oh I wanna do better,'" Tysean Timpson, senior at Forest Park High School said.

He plans to study kinesiology at the University of Maryland and become a physical therapist.