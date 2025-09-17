Baltimore students explore construction careers at BGE-sponsored fair

Nearly 1,200 students from across the Baltimore area got a hands-on look at their future careers during the third annual Construction Career Fair, organized by Maryland Center for Construction Education & Innovation Inc, and sponsored by BGE.

The event allowed students to explore careers in plumbing, electrical work and heavy equipment operation.

Organizers said the goal is to change preconceived notions about the construction industry and help fill a critical shortage of skilled workers.

"We have 650,000 open positions in the United States right now in the construction industry. It's only going to increase, because by 2030, 40% of our workforce is going to retire, so they have a guaranteed future here in construction," said Jen Dewees, the president of MCCEI.

The event has tripled in size since its first year and has had 10 schools on the waiting list.

Next month, organizers are planning another event in Frederick on October 16th at 21 Stadium Drive.