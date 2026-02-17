Baltimore Spring Break Camp registration opens Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

BALTIMORE — Time is flying. The window for Spring Break Camp registration opens on Tuesday, the 17th, at 1:30pm.
Baltimore City Rec and Parks is advising parents to put some pep in their step.
Spots will fill up fast.
Camp Details:
Dates: March 30, 31, April 1, 2, and 6
Time: 8:30 AM - 5:30 PM
Ages: 5-13
Cost: $125 per camper
What's included: Lunch, snacks, games, crafts, sports, and outdoor activities
New Deal:
Parents and guardians can register for Spring Break Camp and Summer Camp together to save money with the Summer Fun Camp Package.
- Summer Fun Camp Package: $200
- Camp Baltimore Package: $400
These packages have limited spots and are only available at select sites, so if you're interested, don't wait.
Price Change:
The city recognizes the price increase from last year; however, kids are guaranteed to have a fun and safe experience.
The registration link will be available on Tuesday morning.