Baltimore Spring Break Camp registration opens Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

BALTIMORE — Time is flying. The window for Spring Break Camp registration opens on Tuesday, the 17th, at 1:30pm.

Baltimore City Rec and Parks is advising parents to put some pep in their step.

Spots will fill up fast.

Camp Details:

Dates: March 30, 31, April 1, 2, and 6

Time: 8:30 AM - 5:30 PM

Ages: 5-13

Cost: $125 per camper

What's included: Lunch, snacks, games, crafts, sports, and outdoor activities

New Deal:

Parents and guardians can register for Spring Break Camp and Summer Camp together to save money with the Summer Fun Camp Package.



Summer Fun Camp Package: $200

Camp Baltimore Package: $400

These packages have limited spots and are only available at select sites, so if you're interested, don't wait.

Price Change:

The city recognizes the price increase from last year; however, kids are guaranteed to have a fun and safe experience.

The registration link will be available on Tuesday morning.