Baltimore sees record-low violent crime in 2025

BALTIMORE — Baltimore recorded record-low levels of violent crime in 2025, according to BPD's year-end report.

Homicides decreased by 31%, dropping from 194 in 2024 to 133 in 2025.

Non-fatal shootings also declined by 24%, dropping from 412 to 311.

Over the past five years, homicides are down 58.69% and nonfatal shootings are down 57.33%.

"Public safety is our top priority, and I am incredibly proud of the men and women of the Baltimore Police Department whose determination and commitment continue to make a meaningful impact," said Commissioner Richard Worley.

Carjackings decreased by 37% in 2025 compared to the year before, while commercial robberies decreased by 16%.

"2025 was another year of incredible progress for our city and for the Baltimore Police Department," said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. "Each and every day, the men and women of BPD worked to hold individuals accountable for causing harm in our communities."