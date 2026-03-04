As conflict in the Middle East reaches day four, protesters in Baltimore are speaking out against the united state's involvement.

WATCH: Baltimore protesters speak out against US role in Middle East conflict Baltimore residents protest US involvement in Middle East as conflict reaches day four

"The US and Israel launched attacks on Iran,” says protester, Kenya Levy.

“There are many casualties, and we're outside protesting that "'We're not ok with this. We're not ok with our tax dollars being used to fund the killings of people.'"

The protest comes as the Pentagon identified four of the six service members killed in Kuwait.