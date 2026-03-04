Baltimore Recreation and Parks Spring Break camps are open for registration starting at $125

BALTIMORE — Spring Break is right around the corner.
Spring Break Camp registration is live, and spots are filling up.
Dates are March 30, 31, April 1, 2, and 6 from 8:30 AM - 5:30 PM, ages 5-13.
The cost is $125 per camper, which includes lunch, snacks, games, crafts, sports, and outdoor activities.
These locations still have availability:
• CC Jackson
• Dewees
• Herring Run
• Mary E Rodman
• Fred B Leidig
• Robert C Marshall
• Coldstream
• Cecil Kirk
• Mora Crossman
• Carroll Park
• Morrell Park
Register here
Girls in STEM Spring Break Camp (Ages 9-12)
Girls who are into STEM will have a space of their own. Girls ages from 9-14 will be able to be engineers, learning to combine circuits with sewing techniques to design and create their own light-up shoe.
Under guided instruction, they will materialize their designs. As a result, critical thinking skills and confidence will be built in STEM.
Dates: March 30, 31, April 1, 2, and 6
Time: 8:30 AM - 5:30 PM
Ages: 9-12
Location: Madison Recreation Center
Cost: $125 per camper
Includes: Lunch, snacks, materials, and field trip
Register here.
Girls' Sports and Wellness Spring Break Camp
Girls ages 10-14 will be stepping on the court and the field, engaging in a variety of sports, wellness activities, and discussions on healthy living.
Dates: March 30, 31, April 1, 2, and 6
Time: 8:30 AM - 5:30 PM
Ages: 10-14
Location: Middle Branch Fitness & Wellness
Cost: $125 per camper. Includes: Lunch, snacks, field trip
Register here.