Baltimore Recreation and Parks Spring Break camps are open for registration starting at $125

BALTIMORE — Spring Break is right around the corner.

Spring Break Camp registration is live, and spots are filling up.

Dates are March 30, 31, April 1, 2, and 6 from 8:30 AM - 5:30 PM, ages 5-13.

The cost is $125 per camper, which includes lunch, snacks, games, crafts, sports, and outdoor activities.

These locations still have availability:

• CC Jackson

• Dewees

• Herring Run

• Mary E Rodman

• Fred B Leidig

• Robert C Marshall

• Coldstream

• Cecil Kirk

• Mora Crossman

• Carroll Park

• Morrell Park

Register here

Girls in STEM Spring Break Camp (Ages 9-12)

Girls who are into STEM will have a space of their own. Girls ages from 9-14 will be able to be engineers, learning to combine circuits with sewing techniques to design and create their own light-up shoe.

Under guided instruction, they will materialize their designs. As a result, critical thinking skills and confidence will be built in STEM.

Dates: March 30, 31, April 1, 2, and 6

Time: 8:30 AM - 5:30 PM

Ages: 9-12

Location: Madison Recreation Center

Cost: $125 per camper

Includes: Lunch, snacks, materials, and field trip

Register here.

Girls' Sports and Wellness Spring Break Camp

Girls ages 10-14 will be stepping on the court and the field, engaging in a variety of sports, wellness activities, and discussions on healthy living.

Dates: March 30, 31, April 1, 2, and 6

Time: 8:30 AM - 5:30 PM

Ages: 10-14

Location: Middle Branch Fitness & Wellness

Cost: $125 per camper. Includes: Lunch, snacks, field trip

Register here.