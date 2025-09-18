Baltimore real estate agent Chantre Phillips and clients featured on 'House Hunters' Friday night

BALTIMORE — There's an old showbiz saying that everyone will get their 15 minutes of fame one day.

For Baltimore area real estate agent Chantre Phillips and her clients, Bernardo and Nia Adams, that day is Friday when they'll appear on the popular cable TV show, "House Hunters."

"It's an amazing feeling. I feel super honored and blessed to be in this position. You know, still getting used to the spotlight. Um, I'm a little nervous to see the show when it does air on Friday," Phillips said.

Millions of viewers will be watching as Phillips leads the Adamses, a blended family with 5 children ranging from 2 to twenties, on their search for a new home in Charm City and the surrounding area.

"To be on national TV was a journey. It was a journey I never thought that I would be going through but again it was exciting and it was an honor to be able to do it," Phillips said.

While they are sworn to secrecy on what happened behind the scenes and in front of the cameras, the show typically takes viewers along as the agent leads homebuyers through 3 homes.

"So won't give away what you guys picked but this was something that we came across when we were searching. You know, upgrades, renovations, flooring, cabinets and things like that," Phillips said.

Then expect the big reveal, when the couple announces which home they bought. While the Adamses gave us no clues, Bernardo did say they are happily settled into their new home, thanks to Phillips.

"Chantre was able to help us locate the perfect area, ah, that we felt like, you know, this is it. We're ready to grow and just expand. Chantre has become literally a sister to my wife, a great family friend," Bernardo Adams said.

You can tune in Friday night to see which home they picked.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

