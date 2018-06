BALTIMORE (WMAR) -

With no rain and the sun shining bright the entire weekend, it was a great turnout for Baltimore pride.

The annual event is a three-day festive celebration jammed packed with a variety of parades and parties.

This year’s theme was ‘United We Shine.”

Baltimore pride is in its 43rd year and is the GLCCB’s largest annual fundraising event, with all proceeds going towards helping sexual and gender minorities.